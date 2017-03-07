Sotto dismisses Lascañas testimony as hearsay

Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III dismissed as “hearsay” on Tuesday the testimony of retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas linking President Rodrigo Duterte to the so-called Davao Death Squad.

“There is a principle in law, any allegation without proof is a mere scrap of paper bound for the waste basket. A witness who lied under oath and recant under oath suffers zero credibility,” Sotto said in a text message when asked about Lascañas’ testimony during the hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs Monday.

“Lascanas’ statements were pure expression of opinion. Hearsay so to speak! Informal survey…the general public is not buying,” he added.

The Majority Leader again cited a 2013 Supreme Court decision against recantation.

“There was a 2013 case and the Supreme Court has consistently maintained not to give credence to an affidavit of recantation. The Supreme Court ‘looks with disfavor upon affidavits of recantation,’” Sotto said.

Still citing the SC ruling, the senator said, a recantation was an afterthought and had no probative value.

“An affidavit of recantation is not a ground for a new trial under Section 2, Rule 112 Rules of Court,” he further said. IDL/rga