CHR: Only bone fragments found in mass grave

DAVAO CITY — In 2009, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), then chaired by Leila de Lima, recovered only sets and fragments of bones from a firing range, also known as the Laud Quarry, in Barangay Ma-a here.

The CHR was then investigating the Davao Death Squad (DDS), which was blamed for the killings of suspected drug pushers and criminals in the city, then under Mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

However, the CHR did not present a complete human skeleton, just fragments, from a suspected “mass grave” in the firing range.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Lima, in an e-mail to the Inquirer in 2009, enumerated the bone fragments uncovered in the area.

Also that year, the CHR announced that more human bones had been recovered from three sites after a witness, identified as a former DDS member, pointed to a spot where he said he had buried a victim.

A CHR news release on July 7, 2009, stated that diggings were done on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 34.

“The site is believed to be the dumping ground of bodies of victims of summary killings, according to informants of the CHR,” it said.

Despite De Lima’s announcement that a “no-nonsense” investigation would be conducted, no charges were ever brought against anyone. —NICO ALCONABA