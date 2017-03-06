Monday, March 6, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

‘Abu Sayyaf subleader, wife and leader’s wife killed in clashes’

15 Abu Sayyaf members wounded but managed to flee, says Sulu professor
/ 07:41 PM March 06, 2017
Government soldiers in Sulu (AFP FILE PHOTO)

Government soldiers in Sulu (AFP FILE PHOTO)

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Nine Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed in a clash with government forces in Maimbung, Sulu, on Sunday.

Sulu-based university professor Octavio Dinampo, a former kidnapping victim who has been monitoring reports of abduction in his province, said the nine bandits slain included Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Aktar Susukan, his wife and the wife of Idang Susukan, another Abu Sayyaf leader who figured in the kidnapping and beheading of Malaysian Bernard Then Ted Fen in November 2015. (Dinampo did not say if and how Aktar Susukan and Idang Susukan were related.)

The nine were killed in Sitio Tundun, Barangay Ipil in Maimbung on Sunday morning, said Dinampo who added he got his information from the Philippine Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said 15 bandits were also wounded but they managed to escape to Barangay Mabahay in Talipao town.

Col. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said in a separate interview with the INQUIRER.net, that Idang Susukan was wounded and that his brother Jaber, a sub-commander close to Abu Sayyaf top leader Radullan Sahiron, was killed. (Read more: http://newsinfo.inquirer.net/878023/9-abu-sayyaf-bandits-killed since-sunday-clash-with-govt-troops#ixzz4aXisIVSU)

Sobejana said soldiers also recovered five firearms and two M203 grenade launchers.

Capt. Joan Petinglay, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command said troops from the 64th Marine Company of Marine Special Operations Group clashed with the Abu Sayyaf group on Sunday morning.  SFM

TAGS: 64th Marine Company of the Marine Special Operations Group, abu sayyaf, Armed conflict, beheading, Cirilito Sobejana, clash, Encounter, extremist groups, gunbattle, Insurgency, Joan Petinglay, Joint Task Force Sulu, Jurgen Kantner, Kidnapping, lawless armed groups, Maimbung municipality, manhunt for terrorists, Marine Special Operations Group, Military operations, Murder, Octavio Dinampo, Philippine Army, Philippine Marines, pursuit operations, Sulu, Terror Groups, Western Mindanao Command
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved