Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Samuel Martires appointed to SC

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Samuel Martires to the Supreme Court, filling the post of retired Associate Justice Jose Perez.

Martires’ appointment letter was released by Malacañang on Monday.

“Pursuant to the provisio of existing laws, you are hereby appointed ASSOCIATE JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT OF THE PHILIPPINES, vice Jose P. Perez. By virtue hereof, you may qualify and enter upon the performance of the duties of the office, furnishing this Office and the Civil Service Commission with copies of your oath of office,” Duterte’s letter read.

Martires is the first of 12 appointments that Duterte has to make in his six-year term.

Martires is the only Sandiganbayan Associate Justice in the shortlist of the Judicial and Bar Council, which was composed of Court of Appeals Associate Justices Jose Reyes Jr. (seven votes), Japar Dimaampao and Apolinario Bruselas, and Court of Appeals Presiding Justice Andres Reyes (four votes).

The SC also confirmed and welcomed Martires’ appointment.

“The Chief Justice and the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court welcome the Hon. Samuel R. Martires as the Court’s 175th Associate Justice and its newest member,” the SC public information office said in a statement.

“Justice Martires’ appointment dated 2 March 2017 was received by the Office of the Chief Justice today, 6 March 2017,” it added.

In an interview with Sandiganbayan reporters, Martires said the news of his appointment has not yet sunk in. “I thank the Lord for the blessing he has showered me, I just hope he will continue to bless me,” he said.

“I’ve been in lots of pressure. I just hope that the Lord will guide me. I hope the Lord will give me strength and health that I need, a sound mind and body to help me in my work sa Supreme Court,” Martires added.

Another vacancy in the high court–one left by retired justice Arturo Brion–has yet to be filled. JE/rga