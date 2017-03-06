Duterte’s 21 new appointees: Lani Cayetano, Kenneth Cobonpue, and more
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed 21 new appointments to government posts, including, singer and National Youth Commission chair Aiza Seguerra, and his college professor Jose David Lapuz.
Cayetano, the wife of staunch administration ally and Duterte’s running mate Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, was appointed to the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) as representative of local government units, while Seguerra would represent the youth sector in the same council.
Lapuz, Duterte’s professor at the Lyceum of the Philippines, would serve as presidential adviser on educational and international organization. Following Duterte’s electoral victory, Lapuz said he was tapped by his former student to head the Commission on Higher Education, but incumbent chair Patricial Licuanan’s term would not expire until 2018.
Here’s the full list of Duterte’s new appointees:
- Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan – chairperson, CAR Regional Development Council
- Taguig City Mayor Laarni Cayetano Cayetano – LEDAC, member representing LGUs
- NYC chairperson Aiza Seguerra – LEDAC member representing the youth sector
- Jose Pamintuan de Jesus – member of the Board of Directors, Clark Development Corporation
- Eleazar Diaz – executive director, Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping Office, Maritime Industry Authority
- Marvin Ted Rementilla Macapagal – member of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority representing the national government
- Mayor Jorge Salang Estanislao of Morong, Bataan – member of SBMA representing Morong
- Mayor Julius Escalona of Hermosa, Bataan – member of SBMA representing Hermosa
- Kenneth Cobonpue – co-chairperson, Region VII Regional Development Council
- C’zar Mojado Sulaik – deputy administrator, National Irrigation Administration
- Alvin Reyes – member of the Board of Trustees, APO Production Unit
- Jay Daniel Rodriguez Santiago – member of the Board of Directors, Philippine Ports Authority
- Jose Antonio Goitia – executive director Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission
- Patricia Yvette Malabanan Ocampo – member of the Board of Directors, Nayong Pilipino Foundation
- Acmad Rizaldy Moti – officer-in-charge, Home Development Mutual Fund
- Rico Sarcena Pableo, Jr. – executive director of the National Commission on Culture and the Arts
- Jose David Lapuz – presidential consultant for education and international organization
- Rogelio Uy – member of the Board of Trustees, Local Water Utilities Authority
- Melzar Pascua Galicia – commissioner, Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board
- Renato Solidum, Jr. – undersecretary of the Department of Science and Technology
- James Lao – member of the Board of Governors, Philippine Red Cross