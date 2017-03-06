Duterte’s 21 new appointees: Lani Cayetano, Kenneth Cobonpue, and more

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed 21 new appointments to government posts, including, singer and National Youth Commission chair Aiza Seguerra, and his college professor Jose David Lapuz.

Cayetano, the wife of staunch administration ally and Duterte’s running mate Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, was appointed to the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) as representative of local government units, while Seguerra would represent the youth sector in the same council.

Lapuz, Duterte’s professor at the Lyceum of the Philippines, would serve as presidential adviser on educational and international organization. Following Duterte’s electoral victory, Lapuz said he was tapped by his former student to head the Commission on Higher Education, but incumbent chair Patricial Licuanan’s term would not expire until 2018.

Here’s the full list of Duterte’s new appointees: