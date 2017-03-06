Duterte OKs national broadband program

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday approved the creation of a national broadband network to deliver fast internet service to far-flung areas.

The announcement was made by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, who was present in an ongoing Cabinet meeting in Malacañang.

“President Rody Duterte has approved the establishment of a National Government Portal and a National Broadband Plan during the 13th Cabinet Meeting in Malacañang today. After a presentation made by Dept. of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Rodolfo Salalima, Pres. Duterte emphasized the need for faster communications in the country,” Piñol said in a statement.

As part of a national broadband plan, the newly created DICT earlier proposed to Duterte a scaled-down national broadband network in areas unreached by large telecommunications providers, aside from wiring government agencies.

In a Senate hearing last year, Salima said installing a broadband plan from scratch would cost the government P77 billion to P199 billion. RAM/rga