Pacquiao moves then withdraws contempt citation vs Lascañas

Neophyte Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao on Monday moved to cite retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas in contempt but immediately withdrew it after two of his colleagues objected to it.

“Before I end my question, Mr. Chair, I move to cite Mr. Lascanas for contempt,” Pacquiao said during the hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, investigating the retired police officer’s allegations linking President Rodrigo Duterte to the so-called Davao Death Squad.

But Senate Majority Leader Vicente “TIto” Sotto III and Senator Risa Hontiveros, an opposition member, objected to the motion.

Lacson, who chairs the committee, suspended the hearing and when it resumed, Pacquiao withdrew his motion.

“Mr. Chair, after I talked to my colleague, Majority Leader Senator Sotto, binabawi ko po yung motion ko para bigyan natin ng pagkakataon si Lascañas (I’m withdrawing my motion to give Lascañas a chance) to explain,” the neophyte senator said

Pacquiao said he would properly explain himself later on the Senate floor.

Before making the motion, Pacquiao pressed Lascañas if there were people, who convinced him to recant his testimony but the latter said he approached Senator Antonio Trillanes IV through some priests and nuns.

It was Trillanes, who initiated the Senate probe on Lascañas’ recantation. RAM