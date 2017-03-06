Pacquiao wants Lascañas cited in contempt for retracting testimony

Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao on Monday said he would move to cite confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) leader retired SPO3 Arthur Lascañas in contempt for retracting his previous testimony on the existence of the infamous vigilante group and then Mayor Rodrigo Duterte’s involvement in summary executions in the city.

“Sa magkasalungat na sinasabi mo sa Senate…Hindi ka puwedeng palampasin ng Senado na hindi ka i-contempt,” Pacquiao said during the hearing of the Senate committee on public order.

(You said two contradicting things in the Senate… Senate can’t let you get away with that without being cited in contempt.)

In his questioning, Pacquiao pressed Lascañas on whether he was paid or convinced by anyone to retract his testimony and pin down the President, to which the retired policeman answered: “Hindi po. Alam ko po ang repercussions. Sinugal ko ang buhay ko at ng pamilya ko for the sake of truth.”

(No. I know the repercussions. I gambled my life and my family’s life for the sake of truth.)

“Wala po akong any political motivation against the President. Gusto ko po talagang linisin ‘yung konsiyensya ko,” Lascañas added.

(I don’t have any political motivation against the President. I just want to clear my conscience.)

In October last year, Lascañas said that there was no such group created to kill criminals in Davao City on orders of then Mayor Duterte.

However, Lascañas resurfaced in the Senate last month and reaffirmed the earlier claims of another confessed DDS member Edgar Matobato. He said Duterte ordered and paid them to kill criminals and enemies, including broadcaster Jun Pala in 2003. JE

