Monday, March 6, 2017
newsinfo / Nation
Lascañas: I personally killed almost 200 people

By: - Reporter / @MAgerINQ
/ 12:35 PM March 06, 2017
Retired Police officer SPO3 Arturo Lascañas narrates the various killing incident in Davao during the hearing on extra judicial confession at Senate. EDWIN BACASMAS/INQUIRER

Retired  SPO3 Arturo Lascañas on Monday admitted that he personally killed around 200 people  when he was still with the so-called Davao Death  Squad (DDS).

“Sabihin na lang natin  na  200 plus pero collectively sa estimate ko lang, personal  ko lang estimate siguro mga 300 more or less,” Lascañas said  during the hearing of the Senate committee on public  order and dangerous drugs, responding to queries of Senator Grace Poe.

But  when Poe pressed  on the number of people he had  personally killed,  the  confessed DDS leader  pegged  the number at 200.

“Kung sa DDS lang po, (it started in 1989), sabihin na lang natin na mga almost 200,”  he said.

Poe then asked  if he had a list  of the people he had  killed to which Lascañas answered  in the  negative.

“Sino yung unang pinatay nyo?”  the lady senator asked  again.

“Hindi ko na po matandaan, your honor,”  Lascañas said.

The apparent failure of the memory of Lascañas came after highly detailed narration of the alleged bombings and killings ordered by then-Mayor-now-President Rodrigo Duterte.

When  asked  by Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan to elaborate about his kill list,  the  retired  police officer explained that there were times that   the DDS  “players” were the ones, who killed as they  only ‘supervised.

“Kasi hindi naman titira ang   players kung walang police,”  Lascañas added. CBB/rga

