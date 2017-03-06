Duterte also ordered ‘Bato’ to kill people, Lascañas says

Even Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa when he was the city director in Davao was allegedly instructed by then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte to kill people, a retired police officer told a Senate hearing on Monday.

Retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas said he and Dela Rosa had worked together in targeting the most wanted criminal in Davao Del Sur, whom he identified as Felicisimo Cunanan Jr.

Lascañas said he killed the target because he had a gun and did not surrender to him. Cunanan’s driver and another companion, who had a gun but raised his hands, were later brought to the heinous crime office in the province.

He said the then mayor and now President Duterte came to the office with Dela Rosa and scolded Cunanan’s companions.

“(After) almost an hour, umalis si Mayor pero ang instruction nya bago sya umalis sa aming dalawa ni Sr. Superintendent Bato dela Rosa is patayin nyo na,” Lascañas said.

“Hinatid ni Senior Supt. Dela Rosa si mayor sa kanyang sasakyan. Pumasok ako sa opisina ko. Pumasok si Sr. Supt Bato and then sinabi nya sa akin: Wag mong ituloy dahil kawawa yan. Ang sabi ko sa kanya, paano sir pag nagtanong si Mayor? Ang sabi ni Bato, ako na ang bahala. File-an mo lang ng kaso yung isa kasi may baril, yung driver i-release mo. Sabi ko sa kanya, kayo sir,” he said.

Lascañas said a certain SPO2 Rizalino Aquino witnessed their conversation inside his room.

Following Dela Rosa’s order, Lascañas said he released the driver and filed a case of illegal possession against another companion. CBB/rga