Lascañas: Duterte gave me P1M for Jun Pala murder

Confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) leader retired SPO3 Arthur Lascañas on Monday said then Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gave him additional P1 million reward money for the killing of broadcaster Jun Pala in 2003.

In his testimony during the hearing of the Senate committee on public order, Lascañas said the contract for Pala’s murder amounted to P3 million, which was divided among those who planned the operation. Repeating his previous statements in a press conference last month, he said one SPO4 Sonny Buenaventura coordinated in behalf of Duterte.

“Galit si mayor kay Jun Pala dahil sa lagi nitong pag atake. Ni-recommend ni Sonny Buenaventura kay mayor na pwede akong ikontrata. Tinanggap ko ang kontrata na 3 million,” Lascañas said, adding that Pala survived two assassination attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lascañas also recounted his encounter with Duterte inside a mall after the failed ambush against Pala. He said Duterte told him to “take time” in carrying out the plan.

After the operation, the retired Davao policeman said Buenaventura supposedly asked him to come to the house of Duterte’s girlfriend to claim the additional P1 million reward from the mayor himself.

Lascañas identified the gunman as one Valentin Duhilag. He said one Jerry Trocio, Pala’s close friend when he was still city councilor, served as inside man and provided information on the broadcaster.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson asked PSupt. Manuel Garlan, regional director of Region 11, on the whereabouts of Trocio, who was tagged as person of interest in Pala’s killing according to spot report dated Sept. 29, 2003. But Garlan, citing the same police report, said he did not know where Trocio was.

Lascañas said Trocio is an employee of the Davao City Hall up to this day. CBB