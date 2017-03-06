Confessed leader of ‘Davao Death Squad’ back in Senate

Retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas is back on the witness stand of the Senate on Monday where he is expected to repeat his public confession about President Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged involvement in the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS).

Lascañas, who claimed to be a leader of the DDS, will testify before the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs which is tasked to look into his allegations.

In October last year, the retired police officer testified at the Senate committee on justice and human rights’ investigation on alleged extrajudicial killings in the country where he denied the existence of the DDS.

But he made a turnaround when he resurfaced at a press conference in the Senate last February 20. The presscon was facilitated by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, a known critic of Duterte.

During the presscon, Lascañas confirmed the existence of DDs and even accused Duterte of paying the group to kill criminals and political enemies when the latter was still mayor of Davao City.

“Sa lahat po ng ginagawa naming pagpatay sa Davao City, libing man o itapon namin sa laot, ito po ay binabayaran kami ni Mayor Rodrigo Duterte. Kadalasan P20,000, minsan P50,000 at depende po sa status ng target. Minsan P100,000,” he said.

On Trillanes’ motion in the Senate floor, Lascañas’ allegations against the President had been referred for investigation to the public order committee chaired by Senator Panfilo Lacson. CBB/rga