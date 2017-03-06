De Lima protests gag order

Detained Sen. Leila De Lima on Sunday protested moves by the Duterte administration to clam her up from talking about the drug charges filed against her.

“I refuse to be gagged. Gagging me would be a violation of my rights. They cannot continue violating my rights. I shall continue to speak up on issues that matter,” De Lima said in a handwritten note released to the media.

She also slammed “the comical and flamboyant” Chief Presidential Lead Counsel Salvador Panelo for backing the gag order against her so she could be prevented from “further destroying [President] Duterte.”

“Such reinforces my belief that the things being done to me, especially my detention, are primarily aimed at stifling my criticisms against this murderous and vindictive President. I repeat—I CANNOT BE SILENCED,” De Lima said.

Government prosecutors have asked the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court handling De Lima’s criminal cases to issue a gag order to prevent the senator and other parties, including Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, from talking to the media or the public on the matter.

Meanwhile, De Lima also protested the release on bail of police officers led by Supt. Hansel Marantan, who were charged over the January 2013 rubout of 13 people in Atimonan, Quezon.