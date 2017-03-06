OFW mauled to death by 10 men

A 28-year-old Australia-based cruise ship photographer who was in the country for a vacation died after he was mauled by a group of 10 men in Quezon City on Saturday morning.

A report to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, Quezon City Police District director, said that Abigail Gino Basas, an overseas Filipino worker, was attacked at a vacant lot on Scout Dr. Lazcano Street in Barangay Sacred Heart.

His two companions, Marco de Leon, 23, and Lloyd Melvin Lisondra, 22, suffered injuries after they were also beaten up by the still unidentified men.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his affidavit, De Leon told prober PO3 Elarion Wanawan that they were about to leave the Perfect Spot Bar and Billiards at 2:55 a.m. when Basas accidentally bumped into a man with shoulder-length hair and black jacket, aged 20 to 25 and around 5’5” to 5’6” tall. The suspect said something in an unknown dialect but they chose to ignore him and left, he added.

As they were about to get into their car which was parked 50 meters away, De Leon said they were approached by the suspects who mauled them.

Basas, who was punched several times, fell down after receiving a blow to the chin. The suspects, however, went on to kick him in the back and stomach several times, De Leon added.

De Leon said they were unable to fight back as they were outnumbered. By this time, bystanders, including women who appeared to be the suspects’ companions, stepped in and tried to stop the mauling.

Basas was taken to a nearby hospital where he died at 4:15 a.m. An autopsy to determine his cause of death is ongoing.

Wanawan said other witnesses told him the suspects started following the victims the moment they left the bar.

The victim’s father, Agapito, said that his only son was supposed to go back to Australia where he worked for a cruise ship company. Basas had just completed an eight-month contract and flew back to Manila last month for a vacation.

“I hope the suspects will surrender. He was a good son. I hope justice will be served,” Agapito told the Inquirer.

An investigation is ongoing with the police checking the footage taken by closed circuit television cameras in the area to identify the suspects.