6 killed as truck slams into parked motocycle in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — Six persons died when a trailer truck bumped a parked motorcycle along the national highway between the villages of Estancia and Quinastillojan in Tabaco City Sunday afternoon.

Senior Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol Provincial Police Office, said the still unnamed truck driver was allegedly driving recklessly. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Tabaco City Police Station, the truck, loaded with metal sheets, was travelling from Ligao City to Tabaco City. The driver took the lane where the motorcycle was parked with three people. The truck bumped the motorcycle, causing it to smash into the houses in the residential area.

The motorcycle driver and two back riders all died.

Investigators were still determining whether the three other fatalities were passengers of the truck or pedestrians. It was still unclear whether the truck driver was among the dead.

The victims had not been identified, Calubaquib said. /atm