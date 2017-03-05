Capiz governor, son charged for extortion of hospital contractor

MANILA — State prosecutors have formally charged former Capiz governor Victor Tanco Sr. and his son at the Sandiganbayan for allegedly extorting P3 million from a contractor in exchange for honoring the agreement for a hospital’s construction.

Tanco and his son Vladimir, a security officer at the governor’s office, face one count each of violating Sections 3(b) and 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Tanco is a close ally of former President Benigno Aquino III and his Interior secretary Manuel Roxas II.

The Tancos allegedly caused undue injury by demanding P3 million from Leodegario Labao Jr., a contractor doing business under the corporate name Kirskat Venture, on Sept. 19, 2011.

Labao issued a check through United Coconut Planters Bank on Sept. 21, and the younger Tanco allegedly deposited it to his account the next day.

The extorted amount was purportedly “in consideration for the release of payments that are due and will be due to Kirskat Venture” under the contracts of agreement for the construction of Mambusao District Hospital.

Section 3(b) of the graft law prohibits public officials from requesting or receiving any gift in connection with a government transaction. Section 3(e), meanwhile, prohibits officials from causing undue injury to any party.

Prosecutors recommended that bail be set at a total of P60,000 for each accused.

The same case has led the Ombudsman to dismiss the Tancos from public office in October 2015, after finding them guilty of grave misconduct. The Court of Appeals in June 2016 reversed the administrative ruling. SFM