De Lima: Gag order aimed to stop me from criticizing Duterte

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima on Sunday denounced the moves of government prosecutors to stop her and other parties from publicly discussing the drug charges against her as a violation of her rights to speak up against President Rodrigo Duterte and “issues that matter.”

“I refuse to be gagged. Gagging me would be a violation of my rights. They cannot continue violating my rights. I shall continue to speak up on issues that matter,” De Lima said in a handwritten letter from her detention cell.

Government prosecutors have asked the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court handling De Lima’s drug cases to prevent her and other parties from publicly talking about the matter. Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo expressed support for the proposal, saying “De Lima is using that medium to besmirch the reputation of the President.”

De Lima said Panelo’s remarks showed that attacks against her were stirred by her criticisms against Duterte.

“Relatedly, I note a slip up from the mouth of the comical and flamboyant CPLC Salvador Panelo. In expressing support for a gag order, Panelo reportedly said that I should be prevented from ‘further destroying Duterte,’” the senator said.

“Such reinforces my belief that the things being done to me, especially my detention, are primarily aimed at stifling my criticisms against this murderous and vindictive President. I repeat—I cannot be silenced,” she added.

De Lima, the most vocal critic of the administration, is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame f0r her alleged involvement in illegal drug trade, which she has repeatedly denied as politically motivated. JE/rga