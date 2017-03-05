Calamba employee killed, companion hurt in ‘illegal drug trade’

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — An employee of the city government of Calamba in Laguna was killed while his companion was wounded in a shooting early Sunday.

The slain victim, Juneau Bayani, an Administrative Aide IV in the Calamba city hall, and his wounded companion Renato Austria were in Barangay (village) Uno when shot by unidentified gunmen around 3:30 a.m.

Asked what they could be doing during that time under a bridge, Supt. Albert Tapulao, the Calamba City police chief, said the spot was known for illegal drug trade.

In a phone interview, Tapulao said Austria already confessed that they were there “to score” illegal drugs when they were shot.

Tapulao said Bayani, a confessed drug user, last year surrendered to the police under “Oplan Tokhang.” He was still able to retain his government position after that.

Peter Capitan, public information officer of the Calamba City government, confirmed that Bayani was an employee of city’s General Services Office.

He, however, said on Sunday they had no information yet on the shooting and declined to comment on Bayani’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade. SFM/rga