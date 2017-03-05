2 men shot dead in separate Quezon attacks

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – Two men were shot dead by still unidentified assailants in Candelaria and Sariaya towns on Saturday, police said Sunday.

An unknown gunman repeatedly shot Arjay Magnaye, 21, while he was sitting along the railroad with his friends in Barangay (village) Malabanban Norte around 8 p.m., a police report said.

Although wounded, the victim still managed to run but was chased by the gunman who killed him with more shots to the head and body. The killer just walked away after the shooting, police said.

Investigators found 11 empty shells from a .45-pistol at the crime scene.

Earlier on Saturday, at 6:50 a.m., construction worker Larry Melgar, 40, was repeatedly shot by an unidentified gunman while the victim was riding his bicycle in Barangay Sampaloc 2 in nearby Sariaya town. The victim died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police investigators have not established the motives behind the killings. SFM/rga