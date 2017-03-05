Faces of the News: Lalaine Martinez

Her case has become more and more curious.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II claimed she was ambushed at Circuit Makati. But local police were quick to say no such thing happened. And many cried, fake news!

Days later, Aguirre produced photos of her alighting from her car, her white T-shirt tainted with blood.

“The ambush is real, I’m no liar,” Aguirre said.

Lalaine Martinez is the wife of convicted kidnapper Noel Martinez, one of the inmates who testified against Sen. Leila de Lima.

Aguirre also claimed that Martinez had informed him that former Sen. Jamby Madrigal and Laguna Rep. Marlyn Alonte dangled P100 million to Bilibid inmates to retract their testimonies against De Lima.

Martinez has since cleared Madrigal of any involvement in the case./rga