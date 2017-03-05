Faces of the News: Jim Paredes

Last Saturday’s rally commemorating the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution at the People Power Monument was generally peaceful, save for some fiery statements against perceived threats to democracy.

It was nearly uneventful until a group of young men unfurled a white tarp identifying themselves as Duterte Youth and played music on a loudspeaker.

Apparently riled by their attempt to disrupt the rites at Edsa, Jim Paredes confronted them, taking them to task for supporting President Rodrigo Duterte despite the rising death toll from the drug war.

Tension rose when a rallier tried to snatch the tarp away, but the policemen were quick to intervene, according to reports.

Video of the face-off went viral, and instantly, social media was afire with impassioned posts for and against Paredes.