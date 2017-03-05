Faces of the News: Bam Aquino

It was the kind of punch the Liberal Party (LP) senators never saw coming, and it was boxing icon, Manny Pacquiao, who delivered it.

The majority bloc booted out colleagues who didn’t toe the administration line on inquiries into controversies. About time the line was drawn on the sand, they argued.

Pacquiao cleared the way by moving to declare the post of pro tempore and chairmanship of committees, held by the LP senators, vacant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aquino, who was stripped of his chairmanship of the education committee, didn’t take it sitting down.

“Mr. President, if this is the price to pay to show up on the streets of Edsa, talking about democracy, talking about the issues of violence on our streets, if this is the price to pay, Mr. President, I’d gladly pay that price,” he said.