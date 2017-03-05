Sara Duterte orders review of dad’s Davao project

DAVAO CITY—A P39-billion reclamation project, the city’s biggest, approved by President Rodrigo Duterte in his last days as city mayor, had been sent by his successor and daughter, Sara, to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) and third parties for review.

The joint venture agreement (JVA) for the project, proposed by a company led by businessman Reghis Romero II, who is also behind the Smokey Mountain project in Manila, has been signed on June 21 by Mr. Duterte with a top official of Mega Harbour Port and Development.

Sara, in denying in early February that she vetoed the council resolution that approved the JVA, said she submitted the project for review to the Neda and third parties.

“I just wanted the legal opinion or due diligence review to form part of the records because this is not just a thousand-peso project,” said Sara in a statement. —JUDY QUIROS