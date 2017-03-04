Sorsogon City declared ‘drug-cleared’

SORSOGON CITY—Sorsogon City Anti-Drug Abuse Council has formally declared all of the city’s 64 villages as drug cleared on Friday.

Chief Superintendent Melvin Ramon Buenafe, Bicol police chief, said the declaration which was validated by every Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council and by the members of the academe is a clear proof that all

stakeholders are working hand-in-hand in intensifying and combating the proliferation of illegal drugs.

“The eradication of drug-related incidents, particularly the neutralization and arrest of high value targets, are highly attributed to the strong men and women of the PNP (Philippine National Police) and to the cooperation of the public as well,” he said.

With the intensified anti-drug campaign, the crime index in Sorsogon City has declined by 49 percent said Senior Superintendent Ronaldo Cabral, Sorsogon police director.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Sorsogon Director Vidal Bacolod said the declaration of the city as drug-cleared was based on the parameters which include the absence of big-time drug pushers and drug laboratories in the area. Hundreds of residents have also joined the Bicol Region Against Drug movement organized by the police to further curtail the selling and pushing of illegal drugs.

Sorsogon Governor Robert Lee Rodrigueza said the declaration of the city as drug-cleared, coupled with the separate declaration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines of Sorsogon province as development-ready after an insurgency was contained in the area, will lead to more investments.