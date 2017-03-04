Duterte names new DOTr officials

President Rodrigo Duterte has promoted Cesar Chavez from assistant secretary to undersecretary at the Department of Transportation, replacing Noel Kintanar who resigned last year amid allegations of conflict of interest.

Chavez’s appointment was handed down on Feb. 28.

Chavez, a member of the Partido Demoktratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan, would be taking over the job of Kintanar, who had been the undersecretary for rails and toll roads.

Kintanar resigned in November amid allegations of conflict of interest given his previous work in the private sector.

Kintanar was a former top executive of Ayala Corp. before being appointed to the DOTr.

Duterte also named Rodolfo Jazmines Garcia as the new manager of the Metro Rail Transit 3. Garcia replaced Roman Buenafe who resigned in October last year. —Leila B. Salaverria