Gag Leila et al., gov’t asks court

Government prosecutors have asked a Muntinlupa City court to prohibit all parties from discussing in public the cases against Sen. Leila de Lima.

In a manifestation to the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 204, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong cited the sub judice rule, which states that once a case is filed in court, all parties are prohibited from discussing it in public.

Aguirre, too

Aside from De Lima’s lawyers and prosecutors, Ong said the senator, her coaccused and their lawyers as well as Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II should be covered by the gag order.

All should be directed to refrain from “making comment, suggestions and even discussing the merits of the case,” Ong said.

When asked if the request was made on orders from Aguirre, Ong said, “No, we are just laying down the rule on sub judice.”

De Lima and several others are facing charges over alleged illegal drug trade in New Bilibid Prison during her tenure as secretary of justice.

Conditioning public’s mind

“We are not allowed to talk while the case is pending. If the public wants to talk [about the case of De Lima] go ahead but not the parties,” Ong said.

Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Leilia Llanes said De Lima’s lawyers were “conditioning the mind of the public” that the cases against the senator were weak.

“So if possible for both parties from prosecutor panel and the accused refrain from saying things that might affect the minds of the public,” she said.

De Lima’s lawyers said the request for a gag order had no effect on them because the judge still had to rule on it.

Judge Juanita Guerrero directed the prosecutors to put their manifestation in writing.

The lawyers of De Lima and her coaccused will be required to comment on the request before a ruling is handed down.