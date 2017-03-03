Panelo to De Lima: You are paying ‘karmic debt’

President Rodrigo Duterte’s chief legal counsel on Friday said Senator Leila de Lima should stop sending handwritten messages from her detention cell at Camp Crame.

“She should instead write to herself to stop fooling herself and the people,” presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo said in a statement to media.

De Lima on Friday issued a handwritten message to the spokespersons of Malacañang and the Philippine National Police, telling them to “stop fooling” the Filipino people.

“In an on-line survey, half a million want her jailed while only less than 5,000 want her out,” he said, without mentioning the name of the survey.

Panelo said De Lima should just “accept reality and the truth that she created the rut she is now in.”

“She is paying a karmic debt,” he said.

De Lima and her supporters claim that her arrest was politically motivated. The senator is a known critic of Duterte. When she was still chair of the Commission on Human Rights, she investigated Duterte’s links with the Davao Death Squad.