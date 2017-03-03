NBI to public: Surrender fake IDs or face raps

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday called on the people who bought fake NBI identification cards (IDs) and other credentials to surrender these or they will be criminally charged.

“Hinihiling namin na i-surrender po ninyo ang binili nyong fake ID, badge and permit to carry. We will accept it without question [Please surrender the fake ID, badge and permit to carry that you bought [from the arrested couple] and we will accept it without questions asked,” NBI Deputy Director for Counter-Intelligence Sixto Burgos said in a press conference.

Burgos said there is a quarterly renewal of the NBI credentials of their agents.

“If you refuse to turn over your IDs, badges and permit to carry, our agents will go after you and you will be prosecuted,” Burgos said as he pointed that they already know the identity of the buyers, mostly businessmen.

The NBI made the appeal to the public following the arrest of a couple selling fake NBI IDs and other documents.

Arrested were Solomon Viloria and his wife Shirley. They were arrested in an entrapment operation Thursday evening.

Solomon is an employee of the Office of the Civil Defense under the Department of National Defense (DND). He is a subject of an intelligence report engaged in illegally scanning, manufacturing and printing of the NBI documents.

The IDs and other documents are being sold to people interested in becoming a member of the NBI Civilian Agent Group.

An NBI ID, mission order and permit to carry firearms are being sold at P10,000 to P15,000 but if a firearm and bullets coated with teflon will be included, a buyer should pay P35,000 to P45,000.

Viloria and his wife will be facing a case for violation of Republic Act 10591 or Illegal Possession of Firearms. Solomon will be facing a separate case for violation of Article 172 (Falsification of Documents), Article 177 (Usurpation of Authority) and Article 179 (Illegal Use of Insignia)-all under the Revised Penal Code. RAM/rga

