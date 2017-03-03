14 Army soldiers hurt in clashes with Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

Fourteen Army soldiers were wounded in clashes with the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu on Friday morning, the military said.

Soldiers of the Army’s 32nd Infantry Battalion clashed with a group led by Radullan Sahiron and sub-leaders Sawadjaan and Almuher Yadah at 9 a.m. in Kan Udong, Barangay (village) Igasan in Patikul town, Army spokesperson Col. Benjamin Hao said.

He could not immediately say if there were casualties on the Abu Sayyaf side.

Only last Wednesday, 11 soldiers of the 2nd Scout Ranger Battalion were wounded in a firefight with the Abu Sayyaf in Indanan town, also in Sulu.

The military is continuing its offensives against the terrorist group, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, to rescue its remaining hostages. RAM/rga

