Duterte visits wake of soldiers killed in clashes with NPA

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday visited the wake of two soldiers killed in clashes between the military and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Misamis Oriental early this week.

Duterte did not grant interviews but he talked with the families of Corporal Marzon Morales and Private Oshin Rosala inside the Loyola Chapel of the 4th Infantry Division in Barangay (village) Patag here.

He also handed them an unspecified amount of cash assistance.

Duterte flew to the city from Jolo, Sulu, where he also checked on wounded soldiers confined at the military hospital there. At least 11 soldiers were wounded in clashes with the Abu Sayyaf in Indanan, Sulu on Wednesday. RAM/rga

