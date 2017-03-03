Gag order on De Lima cases sought

Government prosecutors on Friday asked the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court to prohibit all parties from discussing the cases against Senator Leila de Lima in public.

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong said under the sub judice rule once a case is filed in court, all parties are prohibited from discussing the case in public.

Aside from De Lima’s lawyers and the prosecutors, Ong said the senator, the other accused and their lawyers as well as Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II should be covered by the gag order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the spirit of why we are asking the court for an order directing all parties from the government and the accused to refrain making comment, suggestions and even discussing the merits of the case,” Ong said.

When asked if the manifestation was upon order of Aguirre, Ong said “no, we are just laying down the rule on sub judice.”

De Lima and several others are facing cases for violating several provisions of the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 for the narcotics trade inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

READ: In jail, De Lima vows to fight back

“We are not allowed to talk while the case is pending. If the public wants to talk [about the case of De Lima] go ahead but not the parties,” Ong said.

Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Leilia Llanes added that “they [De Lima’s lawyers] are conditioning the minds of the public that the case filed against the accused are weak.

READ: Aguirre chides De Lima lawyers for saying DOJ filed wrong case

“So if possible for both parties from prosecutor panel and the accused refrain from saying things that might affect the minds of the public,” she said.

As far as De Lima’s lawyers are concerned, the request for a gag order still has no effect because the judge still has to rule on it.

The prosecutors have been required to put in writing their manifestation. The lawyers of the accused will still be required to comment on it before a ruling is issued on the matter. IDL/rga