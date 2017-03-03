Why Sara Duterte’s newborn is nicknamed Stonefish

DAVAO CITY—Mayor Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, named their third child Marko Digong, city information officer Jefry Tupas announced.

Nicknamed Stonefish, the baby was born via caesarian section at 12:56 p.m. on Thursday in an undisclosed hospital here.

The baby weighed 2.42 kilograms and is healthy.

The mayor has two other children: Mikhaila Maria or Sharky, 8; and Mateo Lucas or Stingray, 4.

Mayor Duterte gave her children such nicknames as she loves the sea so much, says Tupas.

“She’s the mother ocean,” he added.

Duterte and her family were not disclosing the name of the hospital as they wanted to have privacy, Tupas said.

When the mayor’s pregnancy—through in vitro fertilization—was confirmed in July last year, she said she and her family were expecting triplets and that she was taking a three-week leave from work.

A few weeks later, she announced—and her doctor confirmed—the loss of two of the triplets she was carrying.

