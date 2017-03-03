LOOK: ‘Lolo’ Rody poses with ‘apo’ Stonefish

President Rodrigo Duterte visited his ninth grandchild, his first as the country’s Chief Executive.

On Thursday evening, Presidential Assistant Christopher “Bong” Go shared Facebook photos of the Duterte visiting his newborn grandson, Marko Digong “Stonefish” Carpio, at the Davao Doctors Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stonefish, weighing 2.42 kilograms after he was born through cesarean section, is the third child of Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio. The couple has two other children—an adopted daughter named Mikhaila Maria “Sharky,” 8, and a son named Mateo Lucas “Stingray,” 4, from in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

The city chief executive, the eldest of Duterte’s two daughters, announced last July that she was expecting triplets through another IVF procedure. However, weeks after her announcement, she said that her twins passed away due to miscarriage.

As a result, she had to tone down her physical activities and avoid crowded places.

“When I went for a checkup last Monday, the doctor said the identical twins didn’t have heartbeats anymore,” Inday Sara told reporters back in September. Gianna Francesca Catolico /ra

RELATED STORIES

Sarcastic Inday Sara confirms her own death: ‘Omit flowers’

Sara Duterte pregnant with triplets

Expecting triplets, Mayor Sara loses two

Why Sara Duterte’s newborn is nicknamed Stonefish