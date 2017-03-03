In jail, De Lima vows to fight back

Sen. Leila de Lima vowed to fight back as she reached out to her loved ones and supporters on Thursday.

In a handwritten letter issued from the Philippine National Police Custodial Center, De Lima expressed hurt for the injustice, but at the same time expressed optimism that the good would eventually trump evil.

“While I’m psychologically prepared for this, my whole being cries out for truth and justice. My heart also bleeds for all other victims of injustice- those who were falsely accused and now cramped in severely congested jails,” De Lima said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But God, who is all-knowing, and infinitely good and just will make sure that evil [does] not triumph…,” she wrote.

She prayed for “more strength and fortitude” as her legal team worked for her release.

De Lima was arrested last Friday, a week after her indictment for the nonbailable offense of allegedly profiting from the drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison during her time as justice secretary.

“Let’s all be strong. Love you all,” she said.

De Lima has been receiving visits from rights activists and allies. On Thursday, her visitors included former President Benigno Aquino III, who arrived at the custodial center at about 1:45 p.m. and stayed inside for at least an hour.

The former president then reportedly left using the center’s back gate to avoid the media. —WITH A REPORT FROM PHILIP C. TUBEZA