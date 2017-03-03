Palace to probe corruption at NIA

Malacañang will look into allegations of corruption in the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) following the resignation of Peter Laviña as its administrator, and said reforms would be instituted to make the bidding process in the agency more transparent.

Laviña had denied allegations that he sought money from contractors and said he opted to resign from the administration to spare the President the embarrassment.

On Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella issued a statement saying there was no room for even a hint of corruption in the Duterte administration.

The Office of Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco said there had been no formal complaint against Laviña and other NIA officials, but the Palace would nevertheless look into the issue.

Preventive suspension

“Rest assured that the Office of the Cabinet Secretary will still look into these allegations against NIA officials. Cases will be filed if these allegations are proven to be true,” it said in a statement.

Officials involved would also be preventively suspended and NIA personnel reshuffled, if necessary, it added.

It further encouraged the public to speak up about corrupt practices in the NIA or any other government agency.

“We ask people to be vigilant and to protect our government institutions from being corrupted by its officials and from being destroyed by scheming interested parties,” it said.

Evasco’s office also directed the NIA management to ensure wider public access and transparency in the bidding process, and said that one way to do this was to stream the bidding over the internet in real time.

The NIA should use a bigger venue to accommodate more observers to the process, it said.

The statement from Evasco’s office said it was saddened by news of Laviña’s departure from the administration, and acknowledged that despite allegations that he favored certain contractors and got money from them, there was no bidding for big ticket projects during his term as NIA chief.

Surprised

“We are surprised that the Administrator of NIA was accused of these acts, yet he issued Memorandum Circulars requiring strict adherence to the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulationts of Republic Act No. 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act),” it said.

“His official acts were in contrast from the acts he is being accused of,” it added.

It further noted that Laviña prohibited contractors with negative slippage from bidding for projects, and reconstituted a contract review committee to ensure that contractors strictly adhere to rules and fulfill their obligations.

The NIA under Laviña also began providing free irrigation for farmers even while Congress was still deliberating on the bill providing for this, it said.

Meanwhile, Abella said the Palace regretted Laviña’s departure, and noted that he had been a strong supporter of Mr. Duterte to whom he had also been loyal.