Imee Marcos clarifies misimpression about Edsa story

In the Feb. 27 issue, the Inquirer ran a story on Page A12, with the headline, “At rally called by Imee, Edsa revolt called fake.”

Neither the headline nor the story asserted that Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos was at the rally.

The story clearly identified the source who called Edsa fake: professor Herdy Yumul.

The story ran with a file photo of Marcos, taken at another rally, but cropped; the caption noted that it was another rally.

The version of the story that ran on Twitter (@inquirerdotnet), however, failed to carry the caption; on Facebook (inquirer.net), the caption appeared only if the reader clicked on the photo.

On the web (inquirer.net), the version carried the uncropped photo.

On these three platforms, the versions created the misimpression that Marcos was at the Ilocos Norte rally or suggested a new reading of the headline: That the governor herself had called Edsa fake.

Either reading is wrong, and we regret that our errors created the misimpression.