Duterte to citizens: Be assertive, report corrupt public officials

CEBU CITY – Assert yourselves against corruption, President Rodrigo Duterte urged a gathering of business leaders on Thursday at the Waterfront Hotel Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City. It was the induction of the new officers of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The thing about corruption is that Filipinos are not assertive,” he said. “He knows his rights and complains about it (corruption) but does nothing.”

So he encouraged people to file complaints against erring government workers, including official, at the Office of the Ombudsman.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the anti-graft office fails to act on complaints promptly, Duterte said people could directly file complaints at the Office of the President.

“All you have to do is you mention the name of that particular government employee or official and tell me what he did,” he said. “Don’t be afraid of libel. Ako ang bahala (I’ll take care of it).”

“For example, if someone from BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) demands money, tell me about it. And I may appoint you to replace that person as long as you are qualified,” he added.

Duterte reminded government offices to process permits within three days.

“It’s up to Filipinos to help me to do away with or minimize corruption,” he said. “All you have to do is to assert yourself. Huwag ka bumigay. (Dont give in),” he said.

Aside from illegal drugs, Duterte has also vowed to eradicate corruption.

“I made a promise to the people,” he said “I am committed to give a respite to Filipinos who are suffering from corruption in the past years.” /atm