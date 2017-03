The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 34 has already issued an order to release one of the principal accused in the 2013 Atimonan rubout incident after posting P300,000 bail.

Supt. Hansel Marantan posted bail through Plaridel Surety and Insurance Company.

The bail bond was approved by Presiding Judge Liwliwa S. Hidalgo-Bucu.

Aside from Marantan, his 11 other co-accused were also granted bail by the court. /atm