Abu Sayyaf ‘animals’ will feel ‘wrath’ of AFP, vows Lorenzana

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana considers members of the Abu Sayyaf as “animals” and vows that they would “feel the wrath” of the nation “through the might of the Armed Forces (oi the Philippines).“

Director Arsenio Andolong, spokesperson of the defense chief, relayed these sentiments in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to Andolong, Lorenzana said he was “deeply saddened” over the beheading of the group’s captive, Jurgen Kantner, last Sunday.

The terrorist group, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, killed the German national after its ransom demand of P30 million was not met.

Andolong said the defense secretary took the beheading personally, branding the members of the group “animals.”

“He believes that individuals who perform this kind of action, hindi mo matatawag na humans eh (you can’t call them humans) ,” Andolong said.

“First of all, he (Kantner) was innocent,” he added. “Walang kinalaman sa kanila yun(He had nothing to do with them). And then you perform an act like that for the world to see… that’s why I believe he called them animals.”

Lorenzana condemned the “most heinous of crimes against humanity committed by a group who have made it their business to terrorize and take the lives of innocent people for profit.”

Andolong said Lorenzana issued a guidance to the military this week that would set in motion “certain mechanisms” involving the disposition of troops and resources, along with doctrine.

He also urged community leaders in Mindanao to stop supporting terrorists.

“From what we understand, may ibang mga tumutulong sa kanila. Kaya hanggat maari dapat tigilan na nila yun,” he said.

(“From what we understand, there are other people who are helping them. So, as much as possible they should stop it.”)

“Kailangan nito lahat tayo ay nagtu-tulong-tulong,” he added. “I think, without going into details, yun ang problema: May mga support structure sila among the public and that has to be addressed.”

(“What we need to do is for all of us to help each other. I think, without going into details, that’s the problem: They have a support structure among the public and that has to addressed.”)

The Abu Sayyaf is currently holding 31 hostages – 12 Vietnamese, 6 Filipinos, 1 Dutch, 7 Indonesians, 5 Malaysians. /atm