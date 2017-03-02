Expelled Manalo siblings, 30 others rounded up by QCPD

WATCH: Supporters of expelled INC member Angel Manalo plead to allow them to bring food. pic.twitter.com/MrTxlBXOsT — Jhesset Enano (@JhessetEnanoINQ) March 2, 2017

Expelled Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) siblings Felix Nathaniel “Angel” Manalo and Lolita “Lottie” Manalo-Hemedez, along with 30 others, were rounded by operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) after the police were allegedly shot at during a raid at a Tandang Sora compound.

The QCPD was implementing a search warrant against Manalo and other residents of No. 36 Tandang Sora on Thursday morning for reported shots fired at two security guards on Monday.

Those rounded up are at present at the District Public Safety Battalion building in Camp Karingal for questioning, police said.

Crying supporters of the Manalo siblings trooped to the QCPD headquarters to plead to the police to allow them to bring food and water to the siblings, who were being allegedly starved.

Media and supporters were barred from entering the building where Manalo and others were held. JE/rga