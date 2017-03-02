Aquino visits De Lima in jail

Former President Benigno Aquino III has arrived at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center to visit Senator Leila de Lima.

PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos told the media that Aquino, a close friend and fellow Liberal Party member of the senator, arrived at 1:45 p.m. in the detention facility.

Last Tuesday, Aquino said he planned to visit De Lima to check on her condition and “talk about so many things with her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former chief executive also said he wanted to bring De Lima some chocolates.

READ: Aquino worried about De Lima’s safety

In a press briefing earlier, Carlos said PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa received Aquino’s letter asking permission to visit the senator this morning.

Asked in an earlier interview if he had approved Aquino’s request, Dela Rosa said, “I have no problem with that. Anybody can visit provided gusto rin ng senador na papasukin, pabisitahin yung bisita with the clearance of the concerned which is the senator.”

De Lima has been detained at the custodial center since last Friday after a Muntinlupa court issued an arrest warrant against her on illegal drug charges. President Duterte and his administration accused De Lima, his staunchest critic, of profiting from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison. JE/rga