10 soldiers injured in clash with Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Ten soldiers were wounded when government troops clashed with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu on Wednesday, the military said Thursday.

The clash in Barangay (village) Babag in Indanan town was the first reported engagement between soldiers and bandits since Sunday’s beheading of German captive Jurgen Kantner.

Despite suffering casualties, Colonel Cirilito Sobejana, the commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, said the operation against the Abu Sayyaf, under subleaders Apo Mike Alhabsi, Ben Wagas and Alden Bagadi, continued.

The military, he said, also fired artillery rounds against the bandits. IDL/rga