Volunteer doctor shot dead in Lanao del Norte

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte—A physician deployed in Lanao del Norte under the government’s Doctors to the Barrio program was shot dead by still unidentified suspects in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday evening.

A military report said Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas, a native of Aklan, was on a motorbike when shot as he was passing by Barangay (volunteer) Maranding Annex.

Perlas was traveling to Barangay Maranding in Lala town, where he temporary stayed, from his station in Sapad town when attacked around 7 p.m., the report said.

His remains were brought to the Lanao del Norte provincial hospital in Kapatagan town.

Authorities were still investigating the incident.