Thursday, March 2, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Volunteer doctor shot dead in Lanao del Norte

By: - Correspondent / @rumelINQ
/ 08:28 AM March 02, 2017

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte—A physician deployed in Lanao del Norte under the government’s Doctors to the Barrio program was shot dead by still unidentified suspects in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday evening.

A military report said Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas, a native of Aklan, was on a motorbike when shot as he was passing by Barangay (volunteer) Maranding Annex.

Perlas was traveling to Barangay Maranding in Lala town, where he temporary stayed, from his station in Sapad town when attacked around 7 p.m., the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remains were brought to the Lanao del Norte provincial hospital in Kapatagan town.

Authorities were still investigating the incident.

TAGS: doctor, Doctor to the Barrio, Dreyfus Perlas, Lanao del Norte, Shooting
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved