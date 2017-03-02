Aquino seeks permission to visit De Lima in detention

The Philippine National Police chief, Director General Ronald Dela Rosa, said on Wednesday he saw no problem with former President Benigno Aquino III’s plan to visit Sen. Leila de Lima in detention in Camp Crame.

Dela Rosa said he has yet to receive Aquino’s letter seeking his permission to see De Lima at the PNP Custodial Center.

“Based on their existing rules and regulations, I think there will be no problem. Anybody can visit provided that the senator also agrees,” he added.

De Lima was detained in Camp Crame starting on Feb. 24 after the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court ordered her arrest on drug charges.

The government accused her of receiving money from drug lords who were allegedly running an illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa. She dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

On Tuesday, Aquino said he had sent a letter asking permission to see De Lima.

“Of course, to check on how she is and to find out… basically talk about so many things with her,” he said.