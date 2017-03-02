No test papers: Nat’l Career Assessment Exams reset

A delay in the delivery of test materials has compelled the Department of Education (DepEd) to defer the administration of the National Career Assessment Exams (NCAE) in Metro Manila to a later date.

In a memorandum, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the NCAE scheduled on March 1 and 2 was postponed citing “logistical limitations.” The new schedule shall be determined by the regional office and schools division offices in coordination with the Bureau of Education Assessment.

But she said the rest of the regions will push through with conducting the exams until today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 163,000 Grade 9 students in the National Capital Region are expected to take the NCAE, a mandatory aptitude test to assess the skills of those planning to proceed to senior high school.

DepEd-NCR Director Ponciano Menguito yesterday said the exams had to be delayed because the test materials have not yet been delivered.

“The NCAE will be administered as soon as the test materials are available,” Menguito told the Inquirer yesterday.

In a separate memorandum, Briones also said the administration of the National Achievement Test for Grade 10 and Grade 6, scheduled on March 2 and 9, respectively, and the Early Language, Literacy and Numeracy Assessment set on March 7 has also been postponed indefinitely.