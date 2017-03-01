Senate pulls out security for De Lima as they can’t be near Crame cell

The Senate has pulled out its security personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center where Sen. Leila de Lima is detained, as they were posted far from the lawmaker’s cell and were thus “useless,” Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III said Wednesday night.

In an interview, Pimentel said he ordered on Tuesday the withdrawal of security personnel from the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSSAA) posted at the detention place in Camp Crame as they were limited to being stationed outside De Lima’s cell.

“Theoretically, they are not really guarding (Sen. De Lima). They were 50 meters away. So it’s useless,” Pimentel told reporters Wednesday night.

“We are regrouping to find out a way how we could convince people in control of the detention center to allow [the OSSAA personnel near De Lima’s cell],” he said.

He said the Senate would look at the custodial center’s rules, noting that the PNP had respected the Senate’s restriction against arresting De Lima within the chamber’s premises.

De Lima was arrested outside the Senate building early Friday morning.

A fierce critic of the Duterte administration, De Lima has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center since her arrest over allegations that she had profited from the drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison during her time as Justice Secretary. The charges are non-bailable.

She has repeatedy denied the drug charges saying they were part of efforts of President Duterte to exact revenge against her for her sharp criticism of his policies, particularly the bloody war on drugs.

De Lima had earlier expressed concern for her safety under government detention, citing how Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., a drug suspect, was killed by police officers in a detention center before dawn on Nov. 5.

President Rodrigo Duterte has assured her safety while detained. /atm