Court allowed cops in Atimonan rubout case to post bail

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 34 allowed Supt. Hansel Marantan and other accused in the 2013 Atimonan rubout incident to post bail.

Aside from Marantan, allowed to post bail are the following:

– Supt. Ramon Balauag

– Chief Inspector Grant Gollod

– Senior Inspector John Paolo Carracedo

– Senior Inspector Timoteo Orig

– SPO3 Joselito De Guzman

– SPO1 Carlo Cataquiz

– SPO1 Arturo Sarmiento

– PO3 Eduardo Oronan

– PO2 Nelson Indal

– PO1 Wryan Sardea

– PO1 Rodel Talento

“Upon careful and judicious evaluation of the evidence thus far presented, the court finds, and so holds that the prosecution failed to establish that quantum of proof that the guilt of the accused is strong and accused should, therefore be admitted to bail,” the court said in an order dated Feb. 28, 2017.

Each of the accused has been required to post P300,000 bail for their temporary liberty.

The court clarified that the grant of bail is without prejudice to the final outcome of the case. Trial of the case will continue. JE