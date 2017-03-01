AFP ‘humbly’ admits failure in rescuing German hostage

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday expressed regret that it was not able to rescue beheaded German captive of the Abu Sayyaf Jurgen Kantner.

“It is humbling to admit that we failed to rescue this foreigner in time and so with the other KVs (kidnap victims) since this issue is no simple matter,” AFP spokesperson Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said.

READ: Duterte apologizes for German’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

A video posted by the terrorist Abu Sayyaf group that circulated online on Sunday showed the German hostage being killed by a knife-wielding militant. His death was later confirmed by the Philippine government.

READ: Don’t share video of Abu Sayyaf beheading German — PNP

Padilla said they were not giving excuses but explained that the conditions that they face are complex.

“The problem on the ground is deeply rooted and goes back a long way in our history,” he said.

At the same time, he revealed that they have lost 15 soldiers since November while conducting operations against the Abu Sayyaf, whose leaders have pledged alliance to the Islamic State.

Padilla refused to discuss operational details on their current operations but assured the public that they are doing their best “to effect the degradation of this evil groups capability significantly and rescue the victims.”

Kantner was abducted in November 2016 while he and his female companion were cruising in the waters of Sabah. They were previously abducted by Somali pirates and held hostage for almost two months in 2008 before they were freed. JE