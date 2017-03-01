Aguirre tells ambush critics: You’re illogical

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Wednesday slammed his critics who had called him a liar over the alleged ambush of the wife of a high-profile inmate, calling them “illogical”.

Aguirre told a radio interview earlier that the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of Lalaine Madrigal Martinez, wife of convicted kidnapper Noel Martinez, was shot at early morning on Friday in Circuit Makati, formerly Sta. Ana Race Track, while on her way home. Noel Martinez was one of several high-profile inmates who had testified against Sen. Leila de Lima.

One bullet hit the windshield and grazed Lalaine’s right arm.

But the Makati Police said no such incident was reported to them. This prompted critics to call Aguirre a liar.

At a press conference called last Monday, the victim said she did not report the incident to the police so as not to further drag her family in the controversy following the testimony of her husband and her information about the P100-million bribe alleged to have been offered to the inmates.

Lalaine said that after the incident, she immediately informed Aguirre about it instead of the police. She also treated her own wound.

“Nakita nyo naman yung sasakyan may tama. Tapos may tama din sya. Kasi ang basehan lang nyo na hindi totoo yung ambush sapagkat hindi nireport sa pulis. Illogical kayo eh [The vehicle was hit, you saw it. She also was wounded. Your only basis that there was no ambush was because it was not reported to the police. You are illogical],” Aguirre said.

“Hindi porke’t hindi nireport ay wala nang ambush. Hindi nya nireport sapagkat ang sabi niya sa akin malapit na yung bahay niya dun sa pinag-ambushan at kung siya ay pupunta pa sa ibang lugar lalong manganganib ang buhay niya [It does not mean that when she did not report the incident, there was no longer an ambush. She did not report it because she was already near her house and if she will again go out to report, her safety could be compromised.] ASU