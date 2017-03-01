Ash Wednesday mass to be held in De Lima’s cell

An Ash Wednesday mass will be held inside Senator Leila De Lima’s cell at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center.

Activist priest Fr. Robert Reyes, who has been with De Lima and other Liberal Party members since the senator was arrested last Friday, will be officiating the mass.

Reyes, along with De Lima’s staff and family members bearing flowers started arriving at the Custodial Center, located in Camp Crame, before 3 p.m.

“(For) Senator Leila that (she) may endure and have faith especially if they are innocent at hindi siya mawawalan ng pagasa. Mahirap po madetain kaya special moment ito para sa kanila,” Reyes told reporters outside the detention facility.

Reyes said he will preside over the mass inside De Lima’s cell because he’s not authorized to visit any other detainees, only the senator. JE